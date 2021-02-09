NWI office vacancy rate fell in 2020 as COVID had little impact on market

"While the market continues to have a normal pace of local tenants either renewing their leases, expanding or contracting in place and some relocating within the market, we expect to see more new tenants entering the Northwest Indiana market, some relocating from Illinois and other states, as Northwest Indiana is increasingly recognized as a true Chicago suburban sub-market," Lasser said. "The advancement of commuter rail West Lake and Double Track expansions for the South Shore railroad are beginning to play an increasing role in office space demand. It appears the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic did not readily impact the local office market by much in 2020."