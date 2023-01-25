NWI projects approved for state READI grant support

Nine more economic development projects — ranging from a sports complex in Valparaiso to a high-speed regional communication network to a commuter rail station in Hammond — will receive state support as part of Northwest Indiana's $50 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant.

The nine projects are in addition to 34 proposed in a READI grant application led by the Northwest Indiana Forum. The nine projects, recently approved for READI grant dollars by the Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Corp., include:

• Valparaiso Community Sports & Recreation Complex, $4.7 million READI grant as part of a $42.2 million project. The 248-acre park will neighbor 180 acres available for private investment and job creation around the existing St. Mary’s Medical Center. Phase one of the park includes outdoor fields and courts, an activities hub, accessible playgrounds and a trail system.

• Indiana University Northwest housing study, $94,000 READI grant as part of a $126,080 study. The housing study will identify strengths and weaknesses in the housing market of Northwest Indiana to support regional development organizations as well as the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors in advocating for and developing specific housing strategies across the seven-county region.

“Sustained economic growth requires an expanding educated and skilled workforce. The Housing Study will investigate how the quantity, quality, and variety of available housing in Northwest Indiana will meet the needs of a growing workforce and identify areas in which further residential construction is needed,” said IUN Associate Professor Micah Pollak, director of the Center for Economic Education & Research.

• Quantum Corridor–Digital Crossroads, $4 million READI grant as part of a $26 million project. The Quantum Corridor LLC plans to "create the first coherent communication network in the state of Indiana." The network is designed to be quantum ready and to be among the fastest and most secure networks in the world.

“Northwest Indiana has a much better chance to attract the largest and best technology companies in the world because of the READI grant program. Gov. Holcomb, Secretary (of Commerce) Brad Chambers, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and (Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO) Heather Ennis all understood this possibility and we thank them for their support,” said The Quantum Corridor Managing Member Thomas Dakich.

• Downtown Hammond South Shore Line station and Station Square, $2.8 million READI grant as part of a $9.7 million project. The project will include an elevated train station "creating a stunning new landscape in a currently underutilized area." The Station Square is planned to become "a bustling, park-like interface between downtown Hammond and the station. The square will have a green space to the south and an urban plaza, anchored by retail and commerce, to the north. A new street will be created to connect Russell Street and Fayette Street, creating better connectivity."

• Ivy Tech Energy Technology Mobile Unit, $705,000 READI grant as part of a $955,000 investment. Ivy Tech plans to develop a mobile training unit designed to deliver remote instruction to students to meet workforce needs in renewable energy. The mobile unit would be built to simulate an on-campus lab space and would be equipped with technical classroom equipment and also electrical and renewable energy trainers.

“We are incredibly grateful for the financial support from the READI grant and the partnership with the Center for Workforce Innovation," said Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Chancellor Aco Sikoski. "These funds are essential to supply equipment that will be used to offer educational and training programs aligned with our local workforce needs in the multi-county service area. Supplying this much-needed equipment will complement our extraordinary faculty and staff’s dedication to helping our students. It will provide state-of-the-art resources supporting our students with their educational goals, ultimately enhancing the quality of life in our thriving communities.”

• Region Roots Local Farm & Food Hub, $1.6 million READI grant as part of a $2.9 million project. The NWI Food Council's Region Roots Local Farm and Food Hub serves the needs of small- to mid-scale farmers trying to access wholesale markets. The hub provides an online platform where farmers list their products and local bulk buyers are able to purchase them with streamlined invoicing and delivery. As part of the project, Region Roots plans to develop infrastructure with cold chain storage for local food distribution.

• Work-based learning program expansion, $940,000 READI grant as part of a $1.5 million investment. The expansion of work-based learning internship and apprenticeship opportunities was been identified as a priority in the Northwest Indiana Forum's "Ignite the Region" economic development plan as well as the 21st Century Talent Region initiative. The project seeks to expand current internship, apprenticeship and other work-based learning opportunities in the Region by fostering closer relationships between employers and the education system, adapting successful models to additional industries and providing support for program development and maintenance.

• Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest Youth Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, $470,000 READI grant as part of a $1.6 million investment. The Society of Innovators is leading the development of a Youth Entrepreneurship Ecosystem and, over the next three years, plans to hire a youth program director, expand summer programming, establish after school programs, train educators on leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship and launch a new regional competition.

“The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest aims to make a regional impact so that our youth across every community in Northwest Indiana learn skills that will create opportunities for them. This funding allows us to be laser-focused on building and deploying youth programming with the goal of building true 21st century skills around innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest.

• Tolleston Opportunity Hub, $9.4 million READI grant as part of a $29.4 investment. The Tolleston Opportunity Hub's five partners — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Crossroads YMCA, Methodist Hospitals, the City of Gary and the Dean & Barbara White Foundation — intend to "deliver exceptional spaces and programs that focus on education, social services, childcare, health/wellness, physical activity, talent development, entrepreneurship and economic advancement."

“Crossroads YMCA is very excited to be involved in the development of the Tolleston Opportunity Hub," CEO Jay Buckmaster said. "We greatly appreciate the commitment from the City of Gary, State of Indiana and Dean & Barbara White Family Foundation to provide more opportunities through the Tolleston Opportunity Hub. We are thankful to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana and Methodist Hospitals to create a safe place for all to learn, grow, and thrive. We look forward to serving more kids and families in Lake County. YMCA at the Tolleston Opportunity Hub will be a place for all ages to enjoy wellness, activity, movement, and family time.”

“The Tolleston Opportunity Hub will be a collaboration and partnership that will transform the Tolleston community for generations to come," Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana Interim President and CEO Larry Moore said. "We couldn’t be more excited and appreciative of the three lead funders and program partners who support this vision and are committed to seeing it come to fruition. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana has been serving the Gary community for 69 years and this project will ensure our legacy continues for decades to come. Kids and families in Gary deserve the best we have to offer and the Tolleston Opportunity Hub will be that place where we provide hope and opportunity for youth and teens to reach their full potential."

The $500 million READI fund was created by legislation during the 2021 session of the Indiana General Assembly and was divided among 17 regions. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties, where the Region's $50 million will help fund projects and programs.