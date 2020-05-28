NWI Small Business Task Force puts together list of local PPE distributors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thoughout the coronavirus pandemic, people have been scrambling to find personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and hand santizer.

It's become even more critical for business owners as the state of Indiana opens back up, since many are required to take precautions like having their employees wear masks or other face coverings.

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Task Force founded by State Rep. Lisa Beck has assembled a list of local PPE producers or distributors small businesses can order from.

"We have reached out to the community and have put together a list of PPE vendors," Beck said. "You may know that the governor has put together a PPE Marketplace. The governor asked that businesses use it only after they cannot find PPE on their own. This is why we put this together to help small businesses."

Crown Point Printing is taking orders for face masks, hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer stands, face shields, surface sanitizers, shoe covers, non-contact thermometers, Tyvek coveralls, and signs saying the establishment is safe. Diversified Marketing Strategies is offering disposable masks, washable masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and cleaning solution.