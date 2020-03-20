NWI unions donating masks to health care workers in COVID-19 battle

Palmateer said the decision to help out was straightforward.

"What choice is there?" he said. "We're all in this together."

Skilled trades workers typically wear the disposable masks over the course of a workday to protect themselves from drywall or concrete dust or other particulate matters, while nurses and other health care professionals have been frequently changing them out after seeing a few patients as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, Palmateer said. He said he will limit the number of people who handle the donations so as to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

"It does the job," he said. "It's a medical-grade mask that I believe is the same as what the nurses and doctors use. They're going to to go the people on the front lines of this."

Palmateer hopes that more donations from trade unions, union contractors and apprenticeship schools will come in.

"I just sent the email out asking for any help," he said. "The calls are going to trickle in as people see it."

Workers will still need some masks as they continue to work at open-air construction sites throughout the Region, but the local building trades industry will do what it can, Palmateer said.