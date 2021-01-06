NWI will be left with few video stores after Family Video closes in Highland, Hobart, LaPorte

It used to be a staple of life in the Calumet Region to swing by a video store to stock up on Hollywood's latest releases.

But the proliferation of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Crackle, HBO Max and Disney+, as well as on-demand, have made it easier than ever to watch any movie one wants to with just a few clicks on the remote.

Video stores, which have been fading for years along with the popularity of the DVDs and Blu-Ray discs they rent out, haven't been able to rewind time and have experienced an accelerated decline during the coronavirus pandemic that's kept people home and delayed the release of most Hollywood blockbusters.

Video Escapades closed in Hammond, and Family Video rolled its end credits in Dyer and Valparaiso.

Now Family Video, the Glenview, Illinois-based company that was the last major video store chain left standing in the United States, announced it would close all its remaining locations. Family Video will shutter its remaining Northwest Indiana stores at 2939 45th St. in Highland, 295 S. Wisconsin St. in Hobart and 1505 Lincolnway in LaPorte.

The Highland location had been open for more than 40 years.