Octave Chanute film to debut at Indiana Dunes National Park

A new documentary about early aviation pioneer Octave Chanute will premiere at Indiana Dunes National Park Sunday, not far from where his revolutionary gliders first took flight.
"Octave Chanute: Patron Saint of Flight" will be screened on 2 p.m. Sunday at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center at 1215 N. State Road 49 in Chesterton, about a mile north of Interstate 94.
Chanute biographer Simine Short and filmmaker Paul Nelson will discuss the hour-long film about a French immigrant who became a renowned civil engineer in Chicago before conducting groundbreaking flight experiments on the Indiana Dunes, inspiring the Wright Brothers to invent the world's first successful airplane.
“These sites that are located right on the lake in Northwest Indiana should be revered in the same way that Kitty Hawk, North Carolina is for flight enthusiasts,” Nelson said. “It's just another aspect that makes the Indiana Dunes so special.”
After the film, Nelson and Short will answer questions from the audience.
For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov/indu.
