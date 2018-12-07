Off Square Brewing recognized for one of state's best burgers

A Region burger was named among the state’s 10 best.
One of Northwest Indiana's newer craft breweries grills one of the best burgers in the state, according to Indiana's statewide tourism bureau, Visit Indiana. Off Square Brewing’s Off Square Burger ranked fifth statewide in a ranking of the 10 best burgers in Indiana.
Visit Indiana solicited Hoosiers across the state to vote on the best burgers, museums and state parks.
The craft brewery, which opened a production facility and a 120-seat restaurant at 11000 Delaware Parkway on Crown Point's east side in 2017, makes a house burger with a one-half-pound black Angus patty that's smothered in smoked gouda, sauteed wild mushrooms, and grilled onions caramelized in stout. The Off Square Burger is then topped off with a white truffle aioli.
Off Square had the only burger from the Region, the state’s second most populous metro area, on Visit Indiana's list this year.
The brewery, which already is canning and distributing its milkshake India Pale Ales and other craft beers across Northwest Indiana, serves an extensive food menu that includes pizza, poutine, mac and cheese, soup, Cuban sandwiches and other "handhelds."
A destination for beer and food right off the bat, it had hour-long waits for tables on weekends when it first opened for business.