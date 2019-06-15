Off Square Brewing in Crown Point is teaming up with one of Indiana's biggest, best known and most established breweries on a collaboration.
The craft brewery at 11000 Delaware Parkway in Crown Point will make a kettle soured Tropical Berliner Weisse known as Hoosier Weisse with Upland Brewing, a Bloomington-based brewery that dates back to 1997. A favorite of Indiana University students and alumni, Upland is now the third largest craft brewery in Indiana with six locations in central Indiana.
"We have been working and planning on a collaboration beer with Upland Brewing from Bloomington, Indiana, and it is finally happening this week," Off Square Brewing Manager Rod MacKenzie said. "This is something we are very excited about and wanted to share this with everyone."
Brewers from Upland, which makes more than 80 beers like Dragonfly India Pale Ale, Champagne Velvet Pre-Prohibition Pilsener, Bad Elmer's Porter and its many sours, came up to Crown Point last week to brew the collaborative beer.
MacKenzie said it will be canned and distributed in Northwest Indiana. Off Square, which opened on Crown Point's east side in 2017 with a focus on unconventional beers and gourmet food, launched a canning line last year and is widely distributed across the Region, including at Strack & Van Til supermarkets.
The new Hoosier Weisse beer is expected to hit retail store shelves in the first week of July.
"A very cool label was made by Acme Print Copy Design in Crown Point," MacKenzie said.
The cans feature a Miami Vice-inspired look with palm trees and pastel colors like purple and aquamarine. The tagline reads, "man, I can dig tropical, but this is out of bounds."
The beer will be sold in 16-ounce pint-sized cans.
For more information, call 219-310-8898 or visit offsquarebrewing.com.