Office vacancy rate and rents increase in Northwest Indiana after 'turbulent year'

The office vacancy rate in Northwest Indiana rose slightly to 15% last year, according to the newly released Northwest Indiana Commercial In-Sites Class A office market report.

"2021 was somewhat a turbulent year in commercial real estate with continuing COVID-19 concerns, supply chain disruptions, new construction price increases and people working from both home and office," said David Lasser of Merrillville-based Commercial In-Sites, one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the Region. "Northwest Indiana’s office market, in totality, saw very little change in the overall vacancy rate and did see an increase in overall asking rents."

For the annual market study, Commercial In-Sites tracks 26 class A office properties in Northwest Indiana that encompass 1.35 million square feet of leasable space.

The vacancy rate stood at 14% in 2020 and ticked up by 1% last year. That's lower than the Chicago metropolitan area as a whole.

"By comparison, CoStar reports that the entire suburban Chicago office market vacancy rate EOY 2021 was 17%," Lasser said. "We are reporting that 10 of these 26 offices or 38% of the properties are at 100% occupancy or reporting zero space vacant."

Roughly 45% of the available market space in the Northwest Indiana market, or about 91,786 square feet, is located in 8585 Broadway, the former Gainer Bank building that successor Chase Bank recently vacated.

"Eleven percent or 14,994 square feet of the total market available space is in the two newest construction developments, namely Oxbow Landing and Cardinal Campus," Lasser said. "Submarket breakdowns for Lake and Porter counties show in Lake County the total average vacancy rate on buildings tracked decreased from 17% to 15% and Porter County increased from 2% to 13%. Based on current active leasing prospects and no other additional new multi-story office buildings ready for delivery in 2022, we expect to see vacancy rates reduce this year."

Office rents in Northwest Indiana are on the rise, ticking up last year.

"Average asking full-service gross rents have increased by $0.42 per square foot from $24.35 per square foot on Jan. 1 of 2021 to $24.77 per square foot on Jan. 1 of 2022," Lasser said. "Full-service gross includes taxes, common area maintenance, insurance, utilities and janitorial service. Buildings that are marketed on a triple net basis are shown as estimated effective full-service gross for comparison purposes."

An estimated 203,493 square feet of class A commercial office space is available on the market in Northwest Indiana. Relocations from Illinois continue to drive demand.

"While the market continues to have a normal pace of local tenants either renewing their leases, expanding or contracting in place and some relocating within the market, we expect to see more new tenants entering the Northwest Indiana market, some relocating from Illinois and other states," Lasser said. "The groundbreaking of the commuter rail West Lake and Double Track expansion projects for the South Shore railroad are beginning to play an increasing role in office space demand as commuter rail improves the quality of life for this area."

