A month after the release of a study on the economic feasibility of a convention center in Lake County, decision-makers have begun laying out the challenges they see and determining the roles they'll play in a process still in its infancy.
"The market opportunities and the market demand for a convention product exist in Lake County," Bill Krueger, of the consulting firm Convention & Sports Leisure International, told the Lake County Council during a presentation on the study Tuesday. "There's unmet market demand to support a convention product."
The study predicts that a convention center could bring nearly $400 million in direct spending to the area over a 20-year period. It also assumes public involvement in financing its construction and ongoing operations.
Lake County Council members, who had requested the study, peppered its preparer with questions regarding location and financing.
"You're saying we need a convention center," Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond, said to Krueger. "Where? How will it be funded?"
Location
CSL evaluated nine sites, with the study concluding five to be particularly strong candidates:
• the former site of the Radisson Hotel and Star Theatre in the northwest quadrant of the Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 interchange in Merrillville
• the former Century Mall site on Broadway just south of U.S. 30 in Merrillville
• Hobart's Silverstone business park on the east side of Mississippi Street a block north of U.S. 30
• a site adjacent to Oxbow Landing in Hammond in the southeast quadrant of the Interstate 94 and Kennedy Avenue interchange
• land near Majestic Star Casino and Hotel on Gary's lakeshore
The full list includes two more sites in Hammond near I-80/94 and I-90, one in Gary near Indiana University Northwest, and one in Crown Point at I-65 and 109th Avenue.
"You don't ever want to lock into one site initially," Krueger said. But he said there are some crucial factors involved in site selection — particularly sufficient acreage and hotel rooms. The center would need a national brand headquarters hotel with a minimum of 225 rooms attached or adjacent to it, as well as 400 more hotel rooms within walking distance and at least 700 more within one-half mile.
Restaurants, retail and entertainment options also can be key.
"You're lacking that significant, large city downtown district," Krueger noted. He said a convention center site with plans for that type of development would improve its chances of success.
Councilwoman Elsie Franklin, D-Gary, expressed concern that the northern locations were at a disadvantage because they did not have the amenities required.
Financing
The study estimates the construction cost of an appropriately sized convention center at $58 million. The market, according to CSL's estimate, would support a 145,000-square-foot convention center with 70,000 square feet of sellable space. That would include an exhibit hall of 40,000 subdividable square feet, a ballroom of 17,000 subdividable square feet and meeting rooms totaling 13,000 square feet.
CSL also estimates that annual operating expenses at a Lake County convention center would exceed operating revenue by nearly $484,000, on average, during the first 20 years of operation, with the operating deficit weighted toward the early years.
The predicted benefit would be to the regional economy — visitor spending at restaurants, hotels and other businesses that would create jobs, increase tax revenue and spur further economic activity. According to CSL's estimates, the economic impact over a 20-year period would be:
• $394.3 million in direct spending
• $222.6 million in personal income
• $44.3 million in tax revenue
• 894,310 hotel room nights
• 761 full- and part-time jobs in the peak employment year
Convention center supporters said those benefits justify some public participation in financing construction and operations of a center. They said that participation can take a variety of forms, with some combination of public and private partnership.
The CSL study concluded tax increment financing was a potential source of public money, as well as a food and beverage tax.
Discussion among council members turned quickly to that tax — something that Krueger on Tuesday said "rises to the surface as the logical way to do this."
But that tax has proved a tough sell in the past. Councilman Eldon Strong, R-Crown Point, spoke for opponents when he said, "I won't support anything that will be on the backs of the taxpayer."
Franklin also said she wouldn't support new taxes.
Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said he's in support of a Lake County convention center. He said the first step was to answer the question of whether Lake County wanted a convention center.
If the answer is "yes," he said, public financing should be on the table.
"That food and beverage tax, if it was 1 percent, on a $30 meal, it would be 30 cents," Bilski said.
Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, questioned the council's role, suggesting the project should be pursued at the municipal level.
Supporters of the convention center said their hope was to keep a discussion active as plans are developed.
"Allow the private sector to bring you their ideas," South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos said. "Let's have that conversation; let's see what the private sector is willing to do."
Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. were at the meeting.
Snedecor urged the council to allow communities to bring their plans to it.
"I think you need to let everyone come and bring their proposals that they have secured ... commitments from the private sector," he said. "We cannot fund this on purely public funding. We all know that.
"Give us as communities an opportunity to bring forth plans to you that maybe make it attractive for the county."