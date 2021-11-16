Oil change and ... art? Jiffy Lubes become unlikely canvasses

People can visit Jiffy Lubes across Indiana to get their oil changed, tires rotated and brake pads changed while taking in contemporary art from some of the state's most acclaimed muralists.
Jiffy Lube of Indiana partnered with the Arts Council of Indianapolis to commission artists to turn its car maintenance shops across the state into canvasses for bright, eye-catching, large-scale murals. The chain of more than 50 oil change places in Indiana had Ish Muhammad paint the side of the Jiffy Lube in Crown Point and Felix "Flex" Maldonado the one in Chesterton.
Since 2016, the chain has turned more than 20 Jiffy Lube locations across the state into unlikely outdoor art galleries where one can admire massive pieces while getting their windshield wiper blades changed or when stuck in nearby traffic. Artists splashed color on six more of Jiffy Lube's vehicle maintenance shops this year, including two in Northwest Indiana.
Maldonado, an East Chicago native who owns FLEX Studio in downtown Hammond, painted a picture of a purple-shrouded girl opening a jar of fireflies while freed fireflies light up the night sky on the side of Jiffy Lube at 802 Ahrens Road in Chesterton.
“Violet Twilight Future” was originally meant to be located by schools and a day care at a Jiffy Lube in Calumet City.
"A girl opens a jar of fireflies and watches them in some amazement or wonderment," Maldonado said. "It's a message about the future for younger generations. They've come to live in a glass house with social media with everybody knows everybody's every move if they choose to post it. That can make a young person feel stressed or not good enough, to worry about what other people think about them. This is sort of a nod that they're free and not confined to a screen. They don't have to have that pressure. They can put that little box down for a minute. There's more to their future. They can be free."
But it turned out Calumet City has an ordinance banning murals. So Jiffy Lube got Maldonado to paint the piece in Chesterton instead. It's next to Franciscan Emergency Center Chesterton.
"It's aesthetically a nice message to have in front of younger kids," he said. "It just happened to work out it was by a hospital. A gentleman standing across the street was watching us. He never approached us but watched us paint the whole mural before walking back in. We eventually asked him, 'What do you think?' He told us that his wife was in the hospital for cancer treatment and sitting watching us gave him some solace. So it's a good place to have it. It's a place where people have time to themselves to reflect on what it means."
Maldonado completed it with the help of his assistant Lisa Jones. He appeared on the local Fox affiliate in Indianapolis to Monday to talk about the mural and show how to paint a lightning bug on live television.
"I finally got to meet the owner who's an awesome guy who really appreciates the arts and knows how it brings communities together," he said. "He pointed out how people only need an oil change every 3,000 or 6,000 miles and that the campaign gets people to think about Jiffy Lube when they don't need an oil change. They're bringing attention to blank walls that otherwise would get no use."
Few corporate chains commission local artists to do such large-scale commissions, said Maldonado, a well-known local artists whose work included the Jackson 5 mural in downtown Gary, the Michael Jordan mural in East Chicago and a local history mural in the downtown Gary Public Library and Cultural Center.
"Mural projects are often very stiff and structured," he said. "He gave us free reign so long as it wasn't foul, flagrant politically or evil. We could do what we wanted to do. A lot of organizations hit us with a lot of stipulations but we got creative freedom."
The program has given opportunities to artists across the state, Maldonado said.
"I'm impressed by the amount of artists and emerging talent this has supported," Maldonado said. "Hopefully, other chains follow suit."
Muhammad, another prominent local muralist who helped found the Crazy In Style Artists crew from East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood, painted "Flowers in my Head" on the side of the 9301 Broadway in Crown Point. It's next to Adam Benjamin Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic and the Gary Area Vet Center.
A disabled U.S. Army veteran who served in the Gulf War, he wanted the public art to speak to the veterans who often pass by. He himself often visited the VA clinic to be treated for post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Operation Desert Storm.
Muhammad, who also painted a "Three Kings" mural on another Jiffy Lube and a mural at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, depicted the mindset a veteran with PTSD may experience.
"It walks from left to right, depicting soldiers coming out of a flower field with flowers in their heads, but they're not aware they have flowers in their head," he said. "Poppies and tansies are connected to war. They're high-fiving and celebrating as they emerge from the flower field, which represents combat, as they're happy to be alive. As they move away from the war environment it scrolls through to where one of the characters is taking off his helmet. It's a turtle shell symbolizing the reptile mind of kill or be killed, which he's putting aside as he moves back to the civilian world. One character has a big question mark on his shirt, which is the feeling many soldiers have. They see flowers in their head that are imaginary but still there."
He hopes to depict the difficulty soldiers have transitioning back to civilian life after war.
"It takes a lot to seek help and admit something's not right," he said. "Many soldiers are physically healthy but it's hard for them to seek mental health. I wanted to reach soldiers who have come back home and are seeking group therapy at the VA Hospital or Vet Center. They provide tools for families to understand how they can help identify triggers or recognize changes in a vet."
He addresses the weighty subject matter obliquely in the mural, which unfolds in a series of scenes. The piece is rife with symbolism, such as soldiers looking at themselves and recognizing the flowers in their hair. Rakes symbolize the hard work of moving on with their lives, dropping seeds into the ground the need to germinate healthier thoughts and scissors the need to cut off the past to move forward.
"I didn't want to make it dark because kids are driving by," he said. "It has flowers and colors and cartoon characters. But hopefully veterans see helmets and see something dealing with the military. It's not direct. It's little glimpses of stuff if you stop to look at it."
Veterans for instance compost flowers they pull from each others hair in a nod to the healing power of therapy.
"It's still usable. It's still energy," he said. "It was what it was like for me toward the end of the therapy process. You can use those flowers as fresh compost for fresh food, use the new seeds to germinate new experiences post-military. On the corner is the figure of young lady looking at herself in the mirror and happy with what she sees. It's about how you need a way to talk about those experiences and own those experiences. That's hard for a lot of soldiers. The mural is the flowers in my head. It's richly symbolic."
Muhammad, who has exhibited his work widely, including at the Indiana State Museum and South Shore Arts Gallery in Munster, said he was grateful Jiffy Lube gave him the opportunity to showcase his work and address a deeply personal matter in the hope of uplifting others.
"It was a public art mural with full artistic license," he said. "And they paid us for the work, which is important. As an artist, people often expect you to do work for cheap or for exposure. Well, that doesn't pay the bills. It's nice they're committed to using their buildings as a vehicle for the arts."
