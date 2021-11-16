Oil change and ... art? Jiffy Lubes become unlikely canvasses

He hopes to depict the difficulty soldiers have transitioning back to civilian life after war.

"It takes a lot to seek help and admit something's not right," he said. "Many soldiers are physically healthy but it's hard for them to seek mental health. I wanted to reach soldiers who have come back home and are seeking group therapy at the VA Hospital or Vet Center. They provide tools for families to understand how they can help identify triggers or recognize changes in a vet."

He addresses the weighty subject matter obliquely in the mural, which unfolds in a series of scenes. The piece is rife with symbolism, such as soldiers looking at themselves and recognizing the flowers in their hair. Rakes symbolize the hard work of moving on with their lives, dropping seeds into the ground the need to germinate healthier thoughts and scissors the need to cut off the past to move forward.

"I didn't want to make it dark because kids are driving by," he said. "It has flowers and colors and cartoon characters. But hopefully veterans see helmets and see something dealing with the military. It's not direct. It's little glimpses of stuff if you stop to look at it."

Veterans for instance compost flowers they pull from each others hair in a nod to the healing power of therapy.