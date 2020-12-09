Old Country Buffet in Highland now permanently closed after 24 years

There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.

The homestyle buffet restaurant at 10445 Indianapolis Blvd closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and never reopened.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Auction Nation has been doing a liquidation auction this week of everything inside the Old Country Buffet, a 10,179-square-foot restaurant built in 1996 at the corner of Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street.

The phone number to the restaurant has been disconnected. Parent company Vita Nova Brands, which just closed an Old Country Buffet in Chicago in October, did not return messages.

The Highland location was the last Old Country Buffet in the state of Indiana, according to its website.

Auction Nation took bids from Monday to noon Wednesday on more than 180 items within the restaurant, including ovens, refrigerators, ice cream machines, fryers, grills, mixers, food processors, food heating cabinets, hot food bars, heat lamps, pizza pans, dish carts, tables, chairs, high chairs, pans, plates, cups, and coffee mugs.

Even the cotton candy maker, fire extinguishers and mops in the janitor's closet were auctioned off.