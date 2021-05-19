Old Dominion, The O'Jays and Limp Bizkit to play Festival of the Lakes

Old Dominion, The O'Jays and Limp Bizkit will play free concerts at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes this summer.
Classic rock band REO Speedwagon already was announced as the Friday headliner of the free summer festival, which will take place at Wolf Lake Memorial Park at 2324 Calumet Ave. between July 13 and July 18.
Old Dominion, which was named vocal group of the year at both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards, will play at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. The group is known for hits like "Snapback," "Song for Another Time," "Break Up with Him," "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" and "Written in the Sand."
"Old Dominion will play for the first time ever on country night," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "We're glad to host them. They were just named country music band of the year and could do the United Center. With COVID we were able to get a big-time band like Old Dominion."
Slated to perform at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, the O'Jays are an R&B group that are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame. Part of the Philadelphia soul movement, they had a massive international hit with "Love Train."
Limp Bizkit is a rap-rock band that enjoyed commercial success with albums like "Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water." Scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, the band has sold more than 40 million records and been nominated for three Grammy Awards.
Both were booked at the Festival of the Lakes before, but the O'Jays were rained out.
"There was a group of hardcore fans that stayed in the pouring rainstorm," McDermott said. "I felt bad for them. As a baseball coach, I'm an amateur weatherman. So when it looked like it was starting to calm down I suggested they go out and play one or two songs. But that's when there was a crack of lightning and thunder."
Limp Bizkit played on a rainy night their first time at Festival of the Lakes.
"They played almost an entire show in the driving rainstorm," McDermott said. "They played until their equipment burned up because of the rain."
The Fred Durst-led band also will perform at Lollapalooza this year.
"They're playing Lollapalooza and our venue two weeks later," McDermott said. "It's another strong band that's playing Lolla."
Founded as August Fest, Festival of the Lakes celebrates Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and Lake George. In addition to the live music, it features a carnival, fireworks, local food vendors, a beer garden, a polka party, a 5K and a golf scramble.
While the concerts are free, parking costs $25 on the grounds.
For more information, visit festivalofthelakes.com.