Old Dominion, The O'Jays and Limp Bizkit to play Festival of the Lakes

Old Dominion, The O'Jays and Limp Bizkit will play free concerts at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes this summer.

Classic rock band REO Speedwagon already was announced as the Friday headliner of the free summer festival, which will take place at Wolf Lake Memorial Park at 2324 Calumet Ave. between July 13 and July 18.

Old Dominion, which was named vocal group of the year at both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards, will play at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. The group is known for hits like "Snapback," "Song for Another Time," "Break Up with Him," "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" and "Written in the Sand."

"Old Dominion will play for the first time ever on country night," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "We're glad to host them. They were just named country music band of the year and could do the United Center. With COVID we were able to get a big-time band like Old Dominion."

Slated to perform at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, the O'Jays are an R&B group that are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame. Part of the Philadelphia soul movement, they had a massive international hit with "Love Train."