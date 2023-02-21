Harriet Colfax tended the Michigan City lighthouse for more than forty years, manning the harbor beacon to keep ships safely away from the treacherous shore.

She braved the cold, ice and wind off Lake Michigan while serving as the lighthouse keeper in the second half of the 19th century. Gales, storms and brutal winters did not stop her from venturing out to light her beacons with lard oil and later kerosene.

In 1904, Michigan City built a new lighthouse that's become one of the enduring landmarks of Northwest Indiana. The Old Michigan City Lighthouse was decommissioned and eventually turned into Michigan City's Old Lighthouse Museum.

The museum at 100 Heisman Harbor elucidates the maritime history of Michigan City, Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes region. It's now marking its 50th anniversary.

"2023 is our 50th year. We will be celebrating our old lighthouse and the volunteers who have given of themselves for so many years to preserve our history," said William Halliar, co-president of the Michigan City Historical Society/Old Lighthouse Museum. "Join us at our March 3 opening event and help us to start this very special year with a bang."

The museum will be free and open to the public from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 3. There's a grand view of Lake Michigan awaiting those who clamber up the old lighthouse tower.

"Take a tour of the museum, climb to the lantern room atop the lighthouse for a view of Lake Michigan and Washington Park," he said. "Learn about the history of the harbor at Trail Creek and Michigan City itself. As you explore the museum enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and sparkling drinks along with scintillating conversations with knowledgeable docents."

The museum also is planning live entertainment and activities.

"Try your hand at a treasure hunt or complete a crossword puzzle for unusual prizes," Haller said. "Enjoy the sounds of beautiful music provided by members of the LaPorte Symphony Orchestra who will join us for the evening as they celebrate their 50th year as well. Mark your calendars and plan to join us as we celebrate Michigan City’s history and our 50th year as your Old Lighthouse Museum."

For more information, call 219-872-6133 or find the Old Lighthouse Museum on Facebook.