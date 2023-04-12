For much of the late 19th century, the Old Michigan City Lighthouse warned sailors when their ships veered too dangerously close to the shore.

Manned by lighthouse keepers who kept the light burning at all hours of the night, the lighthouse was eventually replaced in 1904 when the lantern was moved to the end of the pier in what's since become an iconic landmark that often graces Michigan City's tourism brochures and magazines.

The historic lighthouse was since converted into the Old Lighthouse Museum at 100 Heisman Harbor Road. It will reopen for the season with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

"Now that spring is in the air we are ready to welcome visitors," said William Halliar, co-president of the Michigan City Historical Society/Old Lighthouse Museum. "2023 is our 50th year. We will be celebrating our old lighthouse and the volunteers who have given of themselves for so many years to preserve our history. Join us at our April 14 opening event and help us to start this very special year with a bang."

The event is free and open to the public.

"Take a tour of the museum, climb to the lantern room atop the lighthouse for a view of Lake Michigan and Washington Park," Halliar said. "Learn about the history of the harbor at Trail Creek and Michigan City itself. As you explore the museum, enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and sparkling drinks along with scintillating conversations with knowledgeable docents. Try your hand at a treasure hunt or complete a crossword puzzle for unusual prizes."

People can also hear classical music performed live at the event.

"Enjoy the sounds of beautiful music provided by members of the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra who will join us for the evening as they celebrate their 50th year as well," he said. "Mark your calendars and plan to join us as we celebrate Michigan City’s history and our 50th year as your Old Lighthouse Museum."

The museum will post notice of future events and programs on social media.

For more information, call 219-872-6133, visit https://www.mchistorical.org or find Michigan City Historical Society Old Lighthouse Museum on Facebook.