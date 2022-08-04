Old National Bank CEO says First Midwest Bank integration problems 'largely behind us'

Old National Bank's chief executive officer said the problems some customers faced during its integration of First Midwest Bank are "largely behind us in the rearview mirror," though longtime customers still report experiencing some issues.

Former First Midwest customers have complained about a number of issues since the merger was finalized in July, including problems with their debit cards, being unable to look up balances and being locked out of their online accounts.

"We are incredibly focused in on continuing to integrate this partnership," CEO Jim Ryan said during a recent conference call with investors. "This was a transformational partnership and we feel really good about where we're at with the integration of the clients and the team members, but there's still work to do. And so we will continue to do that as a team."

Customers reported many glitches and snafus after the acquisition of Fist Midwest was finalized, including being allowed to overdraft their accounts, not being able to conduct routine transactions and having to wait in line or on the phone for hours to get their questions answered.

Ryan said during the conference call with investors that while some critics have been vocal, the transition was seamless and hassle-free for most customers.

"The data systems conversion went incredibly well. I was in here a couple of Sundays ago, and we balanced out very early on Sunday morning," he said. "Our commercial clients adapted to our new systems very well. There's just a lot of retail — we have 300,000 clients, and there's just a lot of clients, getting them to register debit cards and getting them through their online and mobile channels."

Most of the issues have been resolved, Ryan said.

"We feel really good about it, overall. And certainly, again, it's easy to pick the handful of clients that maybe have said something. But we continue to believe, overall, we feel really pleased with the integration. And more importantly, it's largely behind us in the rearview mirror going forward."

Some customers, however, say they are still running into issues. Dyer attorney Robert Golding got a letter telling him his account number would be changed but said he could still use his old checks for two years.

"Today, I attempted to cash a check, and the teller refused to honor my check even though she is one of the old First Midwest Bank tellers who has known me for years," Golding said Wednesday. "I think that Old National Bank is very dishonest for sending out a letter saying one thing and then doing another. She said I must have new checks immediately in order to cash a check. I have to wonder if they will return checks that I have used to pay bills."

He's had an account there since 1976 when it was Calumet National Bank and is very frustrated.