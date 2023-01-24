Old National Bank debuts new wealth management service for high-net worth people

Old National Bank has rolled out a new wealth management business for high-net worth people and institutions.

The Evansville-based bank, which has an extensive Northwest Indiana presence after buying First Midwest Bank, launched 1834, a division named for the year the bank was founded.

It offers a number of investment and advisory services like wealth planning, trust services, fiduciary services, estate planning, private banking, business succession planning, philanthropy services, executive compensation planning and institutional services like retirement plan services, corporate trust services, philanthropy services and endowment services.

“As we completed our transformative merger last year, senior leaders of the wealth management division focused on integrating the very best of each legacy company’s wealth-related services in order to expand offerings and ensure that we serve clients even more effectively as a combined company,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National. “The result of that process was the formation of 1834, and with it, comes a broader investment platform and a much deeper focus on wealth planning - all while delivering the same exceptional service our clients have come to expect.”

1834 has offices across the Midwest as well as in Tennessee and Arizona.

“This integrated team of experts – collectively devoted to pursuing the client’s goals – ensures no opportunity is missed, and every challenge is faced with the client’s personal interests in mind,” said Chady AlAhmar, CEO of Old National Wealth Management. “That’s what makes 1834 different. We have tailored, holistic services that readily compete with those of ultra-high-net-worth firms and independent investment and advisory firms; yet we don’t require the lavish ‘entry fee’ that often comes with them.”

It employs about 100 people.

“Carving out our wealth business in this manner ensures we maintain a laser focus on these clients and their unique financial needs even as Old National Bank continues its growth trajectory,” Ryan said. “With 1834, you’ll get a first-class experience with an accessible, niche firm – yet have the strength of a nearly 190-year-old company behind you, one that has earned Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies status every year since 2012.”

For more information, visit 1834.com.