Old National Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Indiana, is expanding to the Detroit metropolitan market in Michigan.

The bank, which gained a large presence in the Region after succeeding First Midwest Bank, acquired office space in Troy, Michigan. It will establish a Metro Detroit commercial bank team in the Liberty Center building there.

“We are excited about Old National's expansion into Metro Detroit, and we have a very experienced and dynamic team to help us lead the way," said Jim Sandgren, CEO of commercial banking. “Old National is already very strong in other Michigan markets, and this group can certainly take us to the next level in establishing a commercial presence in this important growth market."

While Detroit itself long suffered population decline as a result of deindustrialization and white flight, many people decamped to nearby suburbs like Oakland County, which is home to 1 million residents, more than most major cities. The Detroit metropolitan area is by far the second largest in the Midwest with 4.3 million residents, trailing only the Chicago metropolitan area that Northwest Indiana is part of.

Rick Hampson, who has 27 years of commercial banking experience, will serve as Old National's new Metro Detroit Market president. He will report to Old National Michigan State Executive George Bailey.

“What excites me most about this expansion is that we have the right team and relationships in place to serve this important market,” Bailey said.

Old National Bank has $47 billion in assets and $28 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1834, it's now the sixth-largest commercial bank based in the Midwest and one of the 35 largest banks in the country.

Old National has many Northwest Indiana locations, including in Hammond, Gary, Griffith, Schererville and Crown Point.