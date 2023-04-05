Old National Bank, the successor to First Midwest Bank, pledged $10.5 million in corporate giving last year.

The Evansville-based financial institution, the largest bank headquartered in Northwest Indiana, outlined the ways it supported the communities it served in its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report. The newly released ESG report covers governance, ethics, client service, team member engagement, diversity, equity, inclusion, community engagement and sustainability.

“As a regional bank with community bank DNA, Old National has the ability and the responsibility to be a beacon of strength and stability for our clients, communities and team members,” said Old National CEO Jim Ryan. “This report showcases the numerous ways that our people put their values in action, on a daily basis, to deliver on that responsibility in 2022.”

The bank, which has a wide footprint across Northwest Indiana, gave to more than 1,700 nonprofits last year. Its employees did more than 47,000 hours of volunteer time for various community and charitable causes.

Old Nation's ESG report also covers the bank's risk management strategies, corporate governance principles, work to protect its clients' assets, employee education efforts and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion principles.

The bank has $47 billion in assets and branches in Crown Point, Dyer, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Merrillville, Munster and Saint John.

To read the report, visit oldnational.com and go to the ESG page.