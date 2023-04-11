Old National Bank, the successor to First Midwest Bank with a big retail footprint in the Region, said it is focusing on supporting and assisting employees and their families after a mass shooting at its downtown Louisville branch Monday that left five dead and eight injured.

The Evansville-based financial institution described the mass murder as a "loss deeply felt," saying "our hearts are with our team members, their families, and the Louisville community."

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan.

He and other Old National executives went to Louisville, a relatively short distance down Interstate 64 from its corporate headquarters in Evansville on the other side of the Ohio River. They offered support to injured workers and their families.

The Old National leadership team plans to continue to stay in Kentucky's largest city to provide support in the coming days.

“Obviously, this is an incredibly difficult situation, and our entire focus is on making sure that everyone affected has the support and assistance they need,” Ryan said. “On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”

The Indiana Bankers Association also expressed its condolences for the bankers who were killed in the mass shooting.

"We are heartbroken by yesterday's tragic events at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville that took the lives of five bank employees: Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Josh Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Deana Eckert, 57. Eight others were injured, including three police officers," Indiana Bankers Association President and CEO Amber Van Til said. "The IBA is actively working with the Kentucky Bankers Association on ways we can support those affected and the families of the victims in their time of grief. We expect to have a detailed plan ready to share with you in the coming weeks. For now, continue to join us in keeping all of those impacted, including their families, in your thoughts and prayers."

Old National Bank has branches in Crown Point, Dyer, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Merrillville, Munster and Saint John.