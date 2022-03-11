Old National Bank to invest $8.3 billion in minority and low-income communities

Old National Bank plans to invest $8.3 billion in minority and low-income communities after acquiring First Midwest Bank in a deal that will bring it into the Northwest Indiana market.

The Evansville-based bank, the largest bank headquartered in Indiana, reached the Community Benefits Agreement with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition that will support small businesses and people in underserved and economically disadvantaged communities.

“At Old National and First Midwest, engaging with, supporting and strengthening our communities is not only a strategic priority, it’s woven into the fabric of our cultural DNA,” said Old National Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “We recognize the important role that our banks play in helping to shape a better financial future, and we are proud to partner with NCRC to build on our strong legacy of service and make a lasting impact on the hundreds of communities we serve today, as well as in the future.”

The bank plans to invest $5 billion in community lending and affordable housing in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. It also will pledge another $3.3 billion in philanthropic and community development initiatives in majority-minority neighborhoods over the next five years.

It plans to invest $2 billion in home loans for purchases and improvement projects in low-to-moderate income communities, particularly with Black and Hispanic homebuyers.

In 2020, Old National originated $576 million in Community Reinvestment Act-eligible loans to small businesses and farms while First Midwest originated $627 million of such loans.

“First Midwest and Old National have strong and demonstrated track records of supporting low and moderate-income borrowers and those in low-and moderate-income areas," First Midwest Chairmand and CEO Mike Scudder said. "The scale and growth of our combined organization will enable us to become an even stronger community partner, and we look forward to doing even more to help meet the evolving needs of the vibrant and diverse communities and businesses within our footprint.”

Old National closed on the deal and is in the process of rebranding First Midwest branches. It will have $45 billion in assets and $34 billion in assets under management, making it one of the largest banks based in the Midwest.

The bank is pledging $3 billion in loans to small businesses with revenues of $1 million or less in low-to-moderate income areas.

“We appreciate the leadership and commitment of Old National—and that of Jim Ryan in particular—to collaborate with us and our members to create this impactful community agreement,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of NCRC. “With this agreement, Old National makes significant commitments to increase investments in homeownership. small businesses and community development projects like affordable housing and alternative energy in low- and moderate-income communities and neighborhoods of color where these banks operate.”

Old National also aspires to help communities of color and the financially disadvantaged through supplier diversity and apprenticeship programs, as well as through hiring.

“We have a longstanding belief that we are only as strong as the communities we serve," Ryan said.

