Old National Bank turned a $414.2 million profit last year

Old National Bank earned a profit of $414.2 million last year after acquiring Chicago-based First Midwest Bank and gaining a significant presence in the Region.

The Evansville-based bank earned $1.50 per share in 2022.

In the fourth quarter, it brought in $196.7 million in net income, earning 67 cents per share.

“Old National's strong 4th quarter puts the finishing touches on a transformational year of growth marked by disciplined, consistent execution,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “We capped off 2022 with robust loan growth, impressive net interest margin expansion, peer-leading return on average tangible common equity, excellent credit metrics and a record efficiency ratio."

In the fourth quarter, the bank made $396.5 million in net interest income, up from $381.5 million in the third quarter as the result of higher interest rates and loan growth. It had a net interest margin of 3.85%, which was up 14 basis points from the previous quarter.

Old National brought in $31.1 billion in loans, up 7.7% on an annualized basis as compared to the previous quarter. It brought in $2.7 billion in commercial loans, an increase of 7.9% on an annualized basis that it described as "strong." It has a commercial loan pipeline of $4.6 billion.

Consumer loans grew at an annualized rate of 7.5% to $9.2 billion in the fourth quarter. That was due largely to a $193.1 million growth in residential mortgage loans, which grew by 12.3% in the fourth quarter as a result of strong production in a still robust housing market.

Total deposits averaged $35.4 billion in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 0.9%. The bank ended the quarter with $35 billion in deposits, which was down from $36.1 billion at the end of the third quarter as the result of the sale of health savings accounts, seasonal deposit outflows and client deployment of excess liquidity.

Old National said it continued to have strong credit quality with $4 million in net chargeoffs in the fourth quarter, down from $7.6 million in the third quarter. Delinquencies of more than 30 days accounted for just 0.19% of loans, down from 0.22% at the end of the third quarter.

The bank's allowance for credit losses stood at $335.9 million, or 1.08% of total loans, at the end of the year.