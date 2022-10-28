 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Old National Bank turns $136.1 million profit

  • 0
Old National Bank turns $136.1 million profit

Old National Bank is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Old National Bank earned $136.1 million in the third quarter, or 47 cents per share.

The Evansville-based bank recently acquired First Midwest Bank, a Chicago-based financial institution that had an extensive footprint across Northwest Indiana.

“With adjusted EPS growth of nearly 19%, year over year, and organic growth across most business lines, Old National once again demonstrated the strength of our expanded franchise,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “The improvement in our net interest margin and our continued strong credit, capital and efficiency metrics also reflect the strength of our franchise and management's continuing focus on the fundamentals of our business."'

The bank reported a net interest margin of 3.71% in the third quarter. It had pre-provision net revenue of $195.3 million, non-interest expense of $266.6 million and an efficiency ratio of 56.2%.

People are also reading…

Old National Bank grew total loans 13.2% to $30.5 billion in the third quarter. It grew total commercial loans by 16.6%, reporting $2.4 billion in total commercial production and a commercial loan pipeline of $5.4 billion.

Total consumer loans were up 7.1% to $9 billion in the third quarter. Deposits rose to $36.1 billion, up from $35.5 million.

Net interest income grew to $381.5 million in the third quarter, up from $341.8 million in the second quarter, as a result of loan growth and higher interest rates.

Old National's non-performing loan totaled 0.81%. It made a provision for $11.3 million in credit losses and reported net charge-offs of $7.6 million.

It reported $22.7 million in pre-tax charges related to its merger with First Midwest, which was finalized in February.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20 Under 40

20 Under 40

Twenty young professionals from across Northwest Indiana are being recognized for their accomplishments and their potential as the 2020 class …

Watch Now: Related Video

How economists say the midterm election will affect the stock market into 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts