Old National Bank turns $136.1 million profit

Old National Bank earned $136.1 million in the third quarter, or 47 cents per share.

The Evansville-based bank recently acquired First Midwest Bank, a Chicago-based financial institution that had an extensive footprint across Northwest Indiana.

“With adjusted EPS growth of nearly 19%, year over year, and organic growth across most business lines, Old National once again demonstrated the strength of our expanded franchise,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “The improvement in our net interest margin and our continued strong credit, capital and efficiency metrics also reflect the strength of our franchise and management's continuing focus on the fundamentals of our business."'

The bank reported a net interest margin of 3.71% in the third quarter. It had pre-provision net revenue of $195.3 million, non-interest expense of $266.6 million and an efficiency ratio of 56.2%.

Old National Bank grew total loans 13.2% to $30.5 billion in the third quarter. It grew total commercial loans by 16.6%, reporting $2.4 billion in total commercial production and a commercial loan pipeline of $5.4 billion.

Total consumer loans were up 7.1% to $9 billion in the third quarter. Deposits rose to $36.1 billion, up from $35.5 million.

Net interest income grew to $381.5 million in the third quarter, up from $341.8 million in the second quarter, as a result of loan growth and higher interest rates.

Old National's non-performing loan totaled 0.81%. It made a provision for $11.3 million in credit losses and reported net charge-offs of $7.6 million.

It reported $22.7 million in pre-tax charges related to its merger with First Midwest, which was finalized in February.