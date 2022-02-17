Old National completes $6.5 billion acquisition of First Midwest Bank

Old National Bank has completed its $6.5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based First Midwest Bank in a deal that will introduce a new player to the Northwest Indiana banking market.

Evansville-based Old National announced in June it would buy First Midwest Bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana after acquiring Bank Calumet and Standard Bank and Trust.

First Midwest Bank had been shrinking, shuttering branches in St. John, Merrillville, Highland, Hammond, Lowell, Chesterton, Gary, East Chicago and Calumet City in recent years.

“The completion of this partnership marks an historic milestone for both Old National and First Midwest,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National. “We are excited to bring the promise of our two companies together and leverage our talent, expertise and increased scale and market presence to benefit our clients, team members, communities and shareholders.”

The merger creates the sixth-largest commercial bank based in the Midwest. Old National Bank will end up with $46 billion in assets and $34 billion in assets under management.

“This combination makes us one of the Midwest’s largest commercial banks and positions us well for continued expansion, investment, and innovation in talent, capabilities and services,” said Mike Scudder, executive chairman. “We look forward to building upon the strong legacy of exceptional relationship banking and community engagement that both banks have developed over several decades to create even more opportunities to help our clients achieve financial success.”

First Midwest Bank branches will be rebranded as Old National Bank, which will end up with a footprint in six of the largest Midwestern metros.

Old National will have dual headquarters in both Evansville and Chicago and eight directors from each bank on its new board of directors. All the old First Midwest branches should be rebranded as Old National by July.

First Midwest shareholders will get 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share they own. They will end up owning 44% of Old National Bank shares.

Founded in Evansville in 1834, Old National has long been the largest bank headquartered in Indiana with $24 billion in assets.

