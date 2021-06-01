Old National merging with First Midwest Bank to become sixth largest bank in Midwest

“First Midwest and Old National are two relationship-focused financial institutions that have rich histories, extremely compatible cultures and a shared commitment to helping our clients achieve financial success,” Scudder said. “As a combined organization, we will be in an even stronger position to invest, grow and innovate in talent, capabilities and services that will enhance an already superior client experience and further set us apart as a market leader not only in Chicago but across the Midwest.”

Both boards have approved the deal. First Midwest stockholders will get 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for every share of First Midwest common stock they have. First Midwest stockholders will end up owning 44% of the bank, which will operate under the Old National name.

The banks said the deal will result in a stronger market position with a more diverse geographic footprint, given that their service areas do not overlap. The deal will create one of the largest banks in the Midwest that will result in 22% accretion to Old National earnings.

The deal is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.