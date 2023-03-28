Evansville-based Old National Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Indiana, has been ranked sixth in financial performance of public banks in the United States by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Old National gained a major presence in Northwest Indiana after buying Chicago-based First Midwest Bank. It was ranked as one of the best-performing banks in the country with more than $10 billion in total assets.

S&P Global Market Intelligence releases an annual ranking of top-performing community banks, credit unions and publicly traded banks. It bases its rankings on growth, profits and efficiency.

The S&P Global Market Intelligence rankings place a premium on the strength of balance sheets, taking a thorough look at their risk profile.

“Old National Bank’s high ranking among U.S. public banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence further demonstrates our strength and stability,” said Jim Ryan, Old National CEO. “We are proud to be a Midwestern bank with a conservative approach to managing risk, a well-diversified credit portfolio, and a low-cost granular deposit base. We have been serving our clients for nearly 190 years, and we manage our company in a way to ensure that continues for many years to come.”

Old National Bank, is the sixth-largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest with about $47 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management. It's one of the 35 largest banks in the country with branches in Crown Point, Dyer, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Merrillville, Munster and Saint John.