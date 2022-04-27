Old National reports $29.6 million loss in first quarter following merger

Old National Bank, the successor to First Midwest Bank, reported a $29.6 million loss in the first quarter, or 13 cents per share.

It pulled in $91.6 million in adjusted net income, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter, but had $52.3 million in expenses related to the merger and $96.3 million in one-time pre-tax charges.

“Old National’s first quarter results were driven by several factors, including robust commercial loan growth and strong credit metrics and most importantly, the completion of our transformative merger with First Midwest,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “We are positioned well for continued growth and investments that will benefit our clients, team members, communities and shareholders.”

The Evansville-based bank underwent a significant transformation by merging with First Midwest Bank, adding $22 billion of assets, $14 billion of loans, and $17 billion of deposits. It's now one of the 35 largest banks in the United States and the sixth-largest bank headquartered in the Midwest.

The financial institution has $46 billion in assets and $31 billion in assets under management following the acquisition.

Old National grew loans by $13.6 billion to $28.4 billion at the end of the first quarter. It increased Payechek Protection Loans by $36.3 million to $205.3 million at the end of the quarter. Commercial loan production totaled $1.5 billion and consumer loans increased to $5.7 billion.

The bank, which now has an extensive footprint across Northwest Indiana, grew deposits from $18.4 billion at the end of last year to $26.9 billion at the end of the first quarter.

