Old National Bank is looking to buy back $200 million in stock.

The bank, which gained a large presence in the Region after acquiring First Merchants Bank last year, buy stock on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions through February 2024.

The Evansville-based bank, the largest headquartered in Indiana, also will pay a dividend of 17.5 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on May 20 to any shareholders who owned Old National stock, which trades on NASDAQ under the symbol ONB, by May 5.

Old National Bank made a profit of $414.2 million last year or $1.50 per share in 2022. In the fourth quarter, it brought in $196.7 million in profit, earning 67 cents per share.

It's the successor of Chicago-based First Midwest Bank, which gained a large footprint in Northwest Indiana after acquiring Bank Calumet and Standard Bank and Trust before vanishing from the banking scene after an acquisition by a larger bank.

Following the merger, Old National Bank is now the sixth largest bank in the Midwest with $47 billion in assets and $28 million in assets under management. It ranks among the top 35 banks headquartered in the United States by asset size.

In Northwest Indiana, Old National Bank has locations in Dyer, St. John, Griffith, Merrillville, Highland, Gary, Munster, Hammond and Crown Point. First Midwest Bank had a wider footprint but closed several branches before getting acquired.