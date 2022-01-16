Old World Market has brought world to Valparaiso for decades

Old World Market has brought the world to downtown Valparaiso for decades, serving up vino, prosciutto and other fine imports.
The specialty gourmet grocery store at 76 S Washington St. specializes in cheeses, cured meats, craft beers, wines and artisan foods, mainly imported from Europe.
A destination for gourmands and oenophiles throughout Northwest Indiana, Old World Market just celebrated its 20th year in downtown Valpo last year. It's had three different owners over the years and continues to expand its reach as consumer taste grows more discerning and sophisticated.
"People want to try to new cheeses and wine," owner Patty Locke said. "People have become much more culinary. With the cooking shows and everything on television, big remodels on kitchens and TikTok, people have gotten to feel more comfortable trying new recipes and seeking out the products we carry."
Northwest Indiana is home to several specialty European markets, such as Euro Mart in Dyer, Aroma Euro Market in Schererville and Busy Bee Imports in Merrillville. Imports of European food have been rising, with the United States importing $23.9 billion in agricultural products, including $6.3 billion in wine and beer, in 2019, the most recent year for which data was available, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
A passion for food
Patty Locke and her husband Craig bought Old World Market three years ago.
"Somebody let me know it was for sale," she said. "I had been doing catering. I worked as a chef at Aberdeen Bed and Breakfast and grew up eating and drinking this type of food. I said, 'Let's do it.' I'm from the Region and moved to Valpo 27 years ago. I saw the growth there."
Locke said she's had a passion for food since an early age.
"My family is old world Italian," she said. "We had an Italian dinner every Sunday at 6 p.m. Food is what keeps the family together. I ate and cooked this type of food so it was an easy transition. We took over on a Tuesday and were ready to open the next day."
Since taking over the 1,000-square-foot specialty grocery store, the Lockes have bulked up the deli, sandwich and charcuterie offerings and the wine and cheese club. Whenever the coronavirus pandemic finally recedes, they hope to expand educational offerings, such as classes on wine pairing.
They've also brought in more product lines, stocking many European products, especially from Italy, France, Spain and Holland.
"We have more and different foods," Locke said. "We have more French, more Italian. We now have the lunch boxes and catering for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers and corporate events."
They are always looking for new and interesting items from all over the world.
"There's nothing in that store we don't try," she said. "I'll be up at 3 a.m. looking for new things on the internet. We are competing with the grocery stores so we have to make sure we are one step ahead. We're just a small mom-and-mom shop going up against the big dogs. That's why we try to find amazing foods with clean ingredients that are made with a passion and love for food."
They have expanded the deli, adding many grab-and-go sandwich options such as Italian, muffaletta and turkey sandwiches. They're made with prosciutto and other imported meats that are all sliced on site.
"We make them in the morning and put them in the counter," she said. "Everything is fresh that day. We regularly get calls at 10 a.m. to pull this or that sandwich and set it aside."
Charcuterie also has taken off in popularity since they first took over. Old World Market offers both charcuterie boxes and grazing tables for larger gatherings.
"I grew up eating charcuterie, which was just part of Antipasto, not just cured meats but olives and cheeses," she said. "Charcuterie has blown up. It's taking off quite a bit with our catering. We supply fresh hand-cut cheeses and meats."
The specialty grocery has six different sizes of charcuterie boxes, one of which serves 30 to 40 people. It also once filled a 22-foot-long grazing table for 400 people for Indiana Furniture's 50th anniversary.
"A lot of artistry goes into it, like with arranging the flowers," she said. "We have to have girls on-site for hours. We cut and slice everything ourselves and make it look photogenic. It's a work of art."
Charcuterie has become increasingly popular at social events.
"I think more people are realizing they can entertain without being stuffy," she said. "Meats and cheeses are easy without being fussy."
Exploring flavors, textures
Old World Market also has more than tripled its wine and cheese club from about 48 members to 150 members. Each month members get two wines paired with a cheese.
"It's a great shop," she said. "It's been a staple of downtown Valparaiso."
Locke would like to eventually expand the space to be able to offer counter service. Old World Market also wants to do more wine tastings and expand upon charcuterie and wine and cheese classes it has taught at a few retirement communities in Valparaiso, when it's safe to do so.
"We offer classes at different locations, whether people's homes or stores," she said. "We teach your palate how to break down flavor notes or about the different textures and flavors of food, how just a little bit of honey on a spicy meat can add an explosion of flavor."
Locke said she's glad to share her passion for food with others.
"When I was growing up, I was the kid who brought prosciutto or mortadella sandwiches to school," she said. "Now it's popular and cool. I think with television and social media it's become more more OK to try new ethnic foods and explore different meats, cheeses and candies from around the world. People want to know how sweet a pastry from Italy is. They want to try new things and new flavors."
For more information, visit oldworldmarketonline.com or call 219-476-0700.
