Old World Market has brought world to Valparaiso for decades

"It's been exploding. which is great," she said. "We pair cheeses and wines. We know exactly what wines are on our shelves and can tell somebody what flavors go with it. We have wines from all over the world and try to make it more personal and approachable. We teach people it doesn't matter if it costs $6 or $300, it can still be a great bottle of wine. We don't push the most expensive wine. Wine doesn't have to be pretentious. We just really recommend people broaden their horizons."

Customized gift baskets also have proven to be a popular addition. People have called in from as far as California and Oregon to order baskets, which can be loaded with a tailored selection of meats, cheeses, snacks, mustards, pretzels and candies.

"It's an easy gift that we make personalized depending on people's tastes," she said. "They've been popular with realtors who want to pick up a little gift for the housewarming."

The Lockes run their store with the help of their daughter Julianna and son Roman.

"People love the family atmosphere," she said. "It's easy and comfortable. It's a family-owned business. I've found people appreciate family-owned businesses."

Old World Market has many regular customers, some of whom show up at the same time every Saturday morning.