On message: Kevin Frazier spreads the word about a new brand of emergency care

It also led to his being selected as one of The Times 20 Under 40 area people honored for their success. Frazier said he was shocked by his selection to the list of this year's winners, saying he didn't even know he was nominated. He added, "I'm in good company and proud to be honored this year."

Originally from Illinois, he was born on the west side of Chicago and lived in the Robbins neighborhood before moving to Highland, where he graduated from Highland High School. While attending college elsewhere, he met his future wife Melina in Highland and decided to switch to Purdue to be close to her.

Northwest Indiana ER and Hospital opened in June 2020, and Frazier said it offers something the area has needed for years.

"What I like most about my job would be the challenges that I face; the challenge of marketing and building awareness for such a new health care concept to the Region. We opened in the midst of the pandemic, and it's been extremely gratifying to offer another option for the public needing to seek medical attention."