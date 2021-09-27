On message: Kevin Frazier spreads the word about a new brand of emergency care

Frazier turned his political ambition into health care success
Munster man leading new hospital's marketing program
Kevin Frazier's original aspirations involved getting into politics, and he earned a degree in political science from Purdue Northwest to help with that goal.
Although he ran former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky's re-election campaign in 2016, his career was already heading in a nonpolitical path, starting when he worked in marketing for a Chicago firm while in college at Purdue Calumet.
"What I saw was that sales and marketing are close, but they weren't working together," Frazier said. "I decided to go into marketing with Impact Networking, which opened a Hammond branch when I started."
He was in charge of sales and marketing for Impact, which markets information technology services, office equipment and software. He stayed there two years before moving to Root3 Marketing and Business Development in Chicago.
"Instead of one client, I ran the marketing program for five to seven companies and could market several products. I honed my marketing skills, and it spring-boarded me to the executive office of Premier Pain and Spine (in Chicago), where I was offered the job of running their marketing.
"That's really where I began focusing on the health care industry. Now I run the entire marketing program for Northwest Indiana ER and Hospital, in charge of all marketing communications. They had reached out to me after I lost my job with Premier because of the pandemic. So, it all worked out for the best."
It also led to his being selected as one of The Times 20 Under 40 area people honored for their success. Frazier said he was shocked by his selection to the list of this year's winners, saying he didn't even know he was nominated. He added, "I'm in good company and proud to be honored this year."
Originally from Illinois, he was born on the west side of Chicago and lived in the Robbins neighborhood before moving to Highland, where he graduated from Highland High School. While attending college elsewhere, he met his future wife Melina in Highland and decided to switch to Purdue to be close to her.
Northwest Indiana ER and Hospital opened in June 2020, and Frazier said it offers something the area has needed for years.
"What I like most about my job would be the challenges that I face; the challenge of marketing and building awareness for such a new health care concept to the Region. We opened in the midst of the pandemic, and it's been extremely gratifying to offer another option for the public needing to seek medical attention."
The hospital is an 18,000-square-foot facility with six emergency room beds and six inpatient beds. It has a full radiology suite, an on-site lab and an institutional pharmacy for patients. In a little over a year it has had more than 20,000 patients and won The Times "Best of" vote for hospitals.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of this. and I believe our brand of emergency care is what the Region has needed," Frazier said. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside such an amazing team dedicated to delivering excellent care to the region."
Now living in Munster, Frazier credited much of his success to his family's support. He and Melina have four children: Leilanni, 18, Alexander, 12, Noah, 11, and Ethan, 6. Melina now runs the Highland-Griffith Chamber of Commerce.
