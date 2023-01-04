On the move: Reports differ on whether more people are moving in or out of Indiana

Leading moving companies are offering mixed reports on whether more people are moving in or out of Indiana.

Evansville-based Atlas Van Lines' annual Migration Patterns Study found Indiana had the second-highest percentage of outbound household moves in the United States in 2022. United Van Lines and U-Haul both reported more people were moving into the Hoosier State than moving out.

If you've noticed the prevalence of Illinois license plates on Northwest Indiana roads, your observation is backed by the data. All three reports ranked Illinois as first or second nationwide in people moving out.

Company spokespeople said any discrepancies were the result of them looking at internal company data and not outside sources.

The Atlas Van Lines report found 61% of people making an interstate move to or from Illinois are leaving, the highest percentage in the nation, and 59% of interstate movers with Indiana as their origin or destination are leaving, the second highest.

New York, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Mississippi and Oregon rounded out the top 10 for outbound migration in the Atlas Van Lines report. North Carolina, Maine, Arkansas, Florida, Montana, Washington, New Mexico, Tennessee, Alabama and New Hampshire lead the country in inbound migration.

The company said the data shows people are moving away from cheaper states, showing that motivations like being closer to family are surpassing other motivations like cost of living.

U-Haul, which specializes in renting out trucks for cheaper do-it-yourself moves, ranked Indiana as the No. 14 growth state in America. It found inbound moves accounted for 50.4% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state, while 49.6% were departures.

Noblesville, Fort Wayne, Lafayette-West Lafayette, Muncie, Jeffersonville, South Bend, Elkhart-Goshen, Carmel, Kokomo and Michigan City were the biggest growth markets in Indiana, U-Haul found.

Texas, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Arizona, Georgia, Ohio and Idaho gained the highest percentage of inbound movers relative to departures in the U-Haul report. Rhode Island, Alaska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and California had the most outbound migration.

United Van Lines reported 52% of its customers with Indiana as part of their move were moving into the state, while 48% were moving out.

About 39% of people moved to the Hoosier State for family, 38% for a job and 12% for lifestyle About 55% of people moved out for a job, 24% for family, 13% for retirement and 9% for lifestyle.

“Key factors like retirement, wanting to be closer to family and lifestyle changes influenced by the pandemic along with current housing prices drove moving patterns in 2022,” Michael Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. “The United Van Lines study encompasses data that Americans are now moving from bigger to smaller cities, mostly in the South, some in the West, but even an increase of migration to the Northeast, which has not been typical. We’re also seeing younger Millennials migrating to vibrant, metropolitan economies, like Washington, D.C. and Portland, Oregon.”

United Van Line's top inbound states were Vermont, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Delaware, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., South Dakota, New Mexico and Alabama. Its top outbound states were New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Michigan, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Louisiana and California.

It found people were tending to move to lower-density areas, a trend that's being ongoing during the coronavirus pandemic. Common reasons for moving out of state also included jobs, lifestyle changes or a desire to be closer to family.

“Our United Van Lines study and survey offers year-over-year insights into where and why Americans are moving,” United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications Eily Cummings said. “For the last several years, Idaho was a top destination, as Americans migrated from Northern California, Washington and even Oregon due to a similar lifestyle in the state. With an influx of new residents, housing prices and other living costs start to increase over time, and these popular destinations become hot spots for inflation. As a result, the study underscored that Americans are moving from expensive cities to lower-density, more affordable regions.”