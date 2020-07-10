On the road again? There are ways to make trips safer

Rest stops that haven’t been cleaned should be reported, West said.

“If you see a dirty rest area, one without soap, one with sinks that don’t work, please call the phone number that is always posted in the facilities so that someone is aware,” she said. “Being a good community citizen goes a long way in times like these.”

Families also can consider purchasing a portable potty to take along, especially if they have younger children. Adult versions can even be purchased for camping excursions.

Swimming pools

Swimming is a popular activity when vacationing, but some families may wonder whether they will be at higher risk if they choose to take a dip in the pool.

Megan Wade-Taxter, spokesperson for the Indiana State Department of Health, says there is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can spread to people through water in swimming pools or other bodies of water.

The biggest risk to an individual comes from other swimmers, she said.

“Because it spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, you should stay at least six feet away from anyone you do not live with while in and out of the water,” she said.