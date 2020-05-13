Once thriving LaPorte mall on comeback trail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LaPORTE — A deal has been struck for returning the mostly dormant Maple Lane Mall in LaPorte to its heyday.

Rural King on Monday announced plans to open a store in the former Kmart section of the mall and renovate the rest of the center along Ind. 2 on the city’s west side.

The major farm and home store chain with more than 100 stores in over a dozen states purchased the mall in 2017.

Very little movement was shown until lately, when talks to eliminate an eyesore along a major gateway into the community started gaining momentum.

“The discussions have been ongoing, but we really ramped up here in January and February and ultimately came to the finish line in recent weeks,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

Cook said Rural King plans to invest close to $2 million on a much needed renovation to the inside and outside of the building.

Another $1 million is going toward upgrading the dilapidated parking lot.

He said the city’s Redevelopment Commission is contributing $550,000 toward the project.