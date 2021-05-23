One of country's largest auto groups has big plans for Northwest Indiana

"Indiana is a great state to do business in," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Automotive Group. "It's growing and exciting. It's a great place for business."

Zeigler's new dealership at 1777 W. U.S. 30 in Merrillville complements its already extensive footprint across Chicagoland, he said.

"There's no question it will draw from Illinois and the South Side of Chicago," he said. "We're well established in the Chicago area."

The auto group is planning to make significant investments in its new Merrillville dealership, expanding the showroom, inventory and service department.

"We're going to upgrade the facilities," Zeigler said. "We're going to make it newer, bigger and up to the latest Subaru standards."

Zeigler Automotive Group plans to bring in an architect for a significant expansion to the building. Construction could start as soon as this year.

"The work on the building is going to be extensive," he said. "We're going to expand the showroom by probably 30% to 40%."

After retaining all the existing staff, the dealership will hire more salespeople and service technicians as it grows.