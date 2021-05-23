One of country's largest auto groups has big plans for Northwest Indiana

Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest automotive groups in the country, ranking in the top 1% in sales nationwide.
Zeigler Automotive Group has 76 franchises and 31 dealerships in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, selling every domestic car brand and nearly all of the foreign brands as well. It operates 19 dealerships in greater Chicagoland, including Infiniti of Orland Park, BMW of Orland Park and Zeigler Nissan of Orland Park.
The 45-year-old auto group is making its first foray into Northwest Indiana after acquiring International Subaru of Merrillville on the auto dealer's row on U.S. 30 for an undisclosed sum, rebranding it as Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville.
It's just the latest in a wave of auto dealership acquisitions that have reshaped the car-buying landscape in Northwest Indiana over the last two years. City Volkswagen bought Highland Volkswagen, now City Volkswagen of Highland. Bob Loquercio Auto Group, which has run car dealerships across northern Illinois for more than a quarter century, acquired Michigan City Hyundai and Michigan City Kia. Bosak Auto Group bought Lake Shore Toyota and Ford in Burns Harbor. And the Garber Automotive Group took over the Christenson Chevrolet dealership on Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland.
Zeigler Automotive Group has experienced growth at its Indiana dealerships: Zeigler Ford of Elkhart and Zeigler Lincoln of Elkhart in northeast Indiana. It's bullish on the Hoosier state. It has big plans for the Region, which it sees as a growth market.
"Indiana is a great state to do business in," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Automotive Group. "It's growing and exciting. It's a great place for business."
Zeigler's new dealership at 1777 W. U.S. 30 in Merrillville complements its already extensive footprint across Chicagoland, he said.
"There's no question it will draw from Illinois and the South Side of Chicago," he said. "We're well established in the Chicago area."
The auto group is planning to make significant investments in its new Merrillville dealership, expanding the showroom, inventory and service department.
"We're going to upgrade the facilities," Zeigler said. "We're going to make it newer, bigger and up to the latest Subaru standards."
Zeigler Automotive Group plans to bring in an architect for a significant expansion to the building. Construction could start as soon as this year.
"The work on the building is going to be extensive," he said. "We're going to expand the showroom by probably 30% to 40%."
After retaining all the existing staff, the dealership will hire more salespeople and service technicians as it grows.
"We've already added a few employees," Zeigler said.
The automotive group had long wanted to add Subaru to its portfolio and is optimistic about its growth potential.
"It has a loyal following," he said. "It has a lot of repeat buyers who are extremely local. We have almost all the major brands and this was No. 1 on the wish list."
Zeigler Automotive Group is eyeing future expansion in the Northwest Indiana market.
"We'll look to add more dealerships," Zeigler said.