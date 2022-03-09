One of country's largest filter bag manufacturers based in Michigan City

One of the country's largest filter bag manufacturers is based in Michigan City.

Filtration Plus at 4208 North 900 West has made filters, micron-rated liquid filters, dust collector bags, oil-absorbing bags, high-efficiency filters and assorted housings for more than 20 years. Its filters can remove particles down to one micron in size.

The company was recently highlighted by the LaPorte County Commissioners' LaPorte County Works! program.

“Filtration Plus Inc. has been a solid employer for 20 years. After the tough last few years, it is more important than ever to focus on how our local businesses like Filtration Plus help their employees succeed: good jobs, good hours, good wages, and good futures," LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias said. "These companies are supporting family-wage jobs right here in our communities. LaPorte County Works! is a way of honoring the many businesses who call LaPorte County home. We highlight local businesses and industries so citizens of all ages and skillsets know they can find a job, grow their careers and earn a good living right here in LaPorte County.”

The company is hiring for a wide range of positions, including seamstress, material spreader, bag assembler and general labor. Filtration Plus pays $15 an hour and offers health insurance, life insurance, 401k retirement savings and other benefits.

County officials recently toured its plant, where it makes a wide variety of filters that are shipped worldwide.

“We are grateful for the willingness of our local companies to open their doors to us during these business retention visits. They learn about the benefits of receiving help from the county, and we learn about what they are doing to benefit our communities’ economic health,” said Mike Seitz, business retention manager of the LaPorte County Office of Community and Economic Development.

LaPorte County Works! has previously spotlighted companies like Sullivan-Palatek, Enprotech Industrial Technologies and A&A Sheet Metal/Securall as LaPorte County looks to tout its manufacturers as part of its overall business retention and economic development strategy.

“We want to give a big thanks to everyone who has assisted our office in or business retention and attraction efforts," LaPorte County Community & Economic Director Tony Rodriguez said. "LaPorte County Works! does require a lot of energy in order to completely showcase LaPorte County businesses, and we are so proud of the progress of this unique program.”

To have your business considered for a spotlight through the program, email rodriguez@laporteco.in.gov.

