One of largest flagpoles in country installed on Lake Michigan shoreline outside Hammond's new lakefront data center

The lakefront Digital Crossroad Data Center in Hammond has installed one of the largest flagpoles in the country.

The company said the 164-foot flagpole is one of the 10 largest in the country, the largest in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the second largest in Indiana. The tallest flagpole in Northwest Indiana is intended to both honor military veterans and "symbolize the achievements made throughout the transformative project."

“This entire project shows the heights that can be reached when we work together,” Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. “The city of Hammond is proud of Digital Crossroad, and proud of our local and state partners that helped complete this fantastic project along our shoreline.”

Construction was recently completed on a 105,000-square-foot 20 megawatt data center on a 15-acre site where the State Line Generating Plant once stood. The new data center is connected via dark fiber to hundreds of telecommunication carriers and cloud on-ramps.

The data center, where national clients will rent out space to back up financial transactions and store other data, is expected to eventually grow to 1.7 million square feet and 100 megawatts. It will include a tech incubator and a smart greenhouse developed in partnership with Purdue University Northwest.