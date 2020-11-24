 Skip to main content
One of largest flagpoles in country installed on Lake Michigan shoreline outside Hammond's new lakefront data center
A 164-foot-tall flagpole was erected along the Lake Michigan shoreline at the Digital Crossroad data center.

The lakefront Digital Crossroad Data Center in Hammond has installed one of the largest flagpoles in the country.

The company said the 164-foot flagpole is one of the 10 largest in the country, the largest in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the second largest in Indiana. The tallest flagpole in Northwest Indiana is intended to both honor military veterans and "symbolize the achievements made throughout the transformative project."

“This entire project shows the heights that can be reached when we work together,” Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. “The city of Hammond is proud of Digital Crossroad, and proud of our local and state partners that helped complete this fantastic project along our shoreline.”

Construction was recently completed on a 105,000-square-foot 20 megawatt data center on a 15-acre site where the State Line Generating Plant once stood. The new data center is connected via dark fiber to hundreds of telecommunication carriers and cloud on-ramps.

The data center, where national clients will rent out space to back up financial transactions and store other data, is expected to eventually grow to 1.7 million square feet and 100 megawatts. It will include a tech incubator and a smart greenhouse developed in partnership with Purdue University Northwest.

Thomas Dakich, the managing member with Digital Crossroad, said the wholesale data center's new flagpole was the second tallest in the Hoosier state after only one in Fort Wayne.

“It took a lot of hard work involving people from lots of different organizations to bring this project to life. What was once an unused industrial site is now an advanced-facility with many progressive features, and we just wanted to thank everyone by raising a flag — high — for all their hard work and effort,” Dakich said.

For more information, visit digitalcrossroad.com.

New Hammond data center brings tech to industrialized lakefront, aims to serve big national clients
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

New Hammond data center brings tech to industrialized lakefront, aims to serve big national clients

  • Updated

The new Digital Crossroads data center is now open for business at the border of Hammond and Chicago on Lake Michigan. Construction was completed on the $40 million 105,000-square-foot building where national companies will store their data. Indianapolis attorney Tom Dakich and developer Peter Feldman built out the first phase of what could grow into a $200 million project.

