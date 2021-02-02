One of NWI's oldest craft breweries closes after 24 years

One of Northwest Indiana's oldest craft breweries has brewed its last barrel of ale.

Back Road Brewery in LaPorte — dubbed by some as a blue-collar, working man's brewery without any fancy pretensions — closed after 24 years.

The phone was disconnected, the brewery at 308 Perry St. in LaPorte was shuttered, and the owner could not be reached for comment.

"It's an end of an era. ... Tonight we bid farewell to Back Road Brewery as we poured the last pint of Back Road Ale tonight," longtime customer Heston Supper Club posted two weeks ago. "Thank you to Chuck Krcilek for providing delicious beers all these years! You will be missed!!!"

The brewery opened in an industrial area near downtown LaPorte in 1996, the same year that 3 Floyds started brewing and Flossmoor Station Restaurant and Brewery took over an old train station in Flossmoor. Krcilek had been a home brewer since 1990 who loved brewing beer and decided to open LaPorte's first production craft brewery.

Back Road Brewery operated a seven-barrel system that produced 40 different beers per year, selling them on-site and around the Region. It distributed bottled beer to liquor stores and kegs to pubs in Northwest Indiana, South Bend, Lafayette and occasionally Indianapolis.