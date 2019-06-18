What's being billed as "one of the largest hiring events in Northwest Indiana" will take place Wednesday at the U.S. Steel Yard at 1 Stadium Plaza in downtown Gary.
The City of Gary and the Gary Re-Entry Coalition are staging the annual job fair for Gary residents, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Nearly 40 employers will be on hand, including Alliance Steel, U. S. Steel, Amazon, UPS, T&B Tube Co., Gary Public Transportation Corp., Vexor Engineered Fuel of Indiana, the Indiana Department of Corrections and the Indiana Department of Transportation. They will be looking for prospective job candidates in Gary, whose 7.2% unemployment rate in April was the highest of any city in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Part of the hope for the job fair is to help ex-offenders find gainful employment.
"The City of Gary Workforce Development Office along with the Gary Re-entry Coalition work as a community liaison to connect justice-involved individuals with career and job opportunities," the city of Gary said in a news release. "Moreover, the goal of the coalition is to sustain strategic actions to ensure one core activity, which is workforce development. Participating members are representatives from law enforcement, local and county government, community-based corrections, education and training providers, housing and faith-based providers and workforce such as Society of Human Resource Managers, Work One, etc."
Fifth Third Bank’s E-bus also will be on-site at the annual job fair to provide resume assistance, financial literacy information and job leads. Job seekers also can get free health screenings and learn about available social services from various agencies.
For more information, email Gary Workforce Development Consultant Diana Sandlin at dsandlin@ci.gary.in.us.