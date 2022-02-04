One Region and RDA to host Destination 2024 housing summit on transit-oriented development

An upcoming housing summit will aim to leverage commuter railroad expansion to create more transit-oriented development that will result in denser, more walkable neighborhoods in Northwest Indiana.

One Region and the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority will host Destination 2024 from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at Valparaiso University.

Developers, contractors, elected officials and other leaders will convene to discuss transit-oriented development prospects along the South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor. The first phase of the potentially transformative commuter rail expansion is expected to be completed by 2024.

NiSource and Valparaiso University will sponsor the discussion of new mixed-use development with market-rate multifamily units. The hope is to address how Northwest Indiana can achieve regional housing goals by developing more modern housing options oriented toward commuters to higher-paying jobs in Chicago.

“Our region’s potential comes from today’s high-density multifamily housing that builds connection and walkable communities. The developments we will be discussing are not apartments from the past,” said Marie Foster-Bruns, president and CEO of One Region. “We deserve to live in modern, dense housing with fresh, luxury amenities that promote quality of life and we need to come together as a region to make these possibilities happen.”

Former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy, a senior resident fellow at the Urban Land Institute, will serve as the opening speaker at the summt. He will address urban revitalization through walkable communities with coffee shops, pubs, restaurants and good transportation options, including rail and bike-sharing.

Former Orland Park Mayor Dan McLaughlin will talk about building dense housing there and how Northwest Indiana could do the same with transit-oriented development projects. The event will also include updates on projects already underway in the Region, and a feedback session to determine the best ways Northwest Indiana can meet regional housing goals.

“The RDA, local communities, the state of Indiana and the Federal Transit Administration have partnered to invest more than $1 billion in commuter rail expansion in Northwest Indiana to create a more robust and vibrant region,” said Sherri Ziller, president and CEO of the Regional Development Authority. “For several of our communities, workforce housing is an important component of the development around South Shore stations that is expected to result from this investment. With this event, we want to come together and begin to make that happen.”

Steering committee members Mike Noland, Heather Ennis, Ty Warner, Pete Novak, Dr. Cindy Roberts, Angie Nelson Deuitch, Matt Reardon, Lisa Daugherty, Matt Wells, Phil Taillon, Jenn Lanfear, Ziller and Foster-Bruns planned the summit. They hope to see some of the growth transit-oriented development has triggered in other markets.

“We have seen regions transform when residents embrace a lifestyle for the future workforce. Pittsburgh, Seattle, Phoenix, and Denver are prime examples," said Pete Novak, steering committee member and CEO of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors. "These areas have seen transit systems spur robust development and redevelopment alongside their public transit stops. There are many additional examples across the U.S. where residential and commercial property values have increased considerably in TOD areas. We have the potential to also see these results here in Northwest Indiana and that’s why Destination 2024 is so important.”

The hope is to expand the tax base and bring in a younger, tech workforce.

“Communities that can combine access to transit with a mix of housing options, such as apartments, townhomes, condos and single-family homes, and local retail and dining options, will be poised to drive growth and economic development in the Region,” Ziller said. “These communities can offer further connections and expanded recreational opportunities through the Marquette Greenway and other trail systems throughout Northwest Indiana.”

The proposed housing projects are intended to serve multiple demographics interested in easy access to the city of Chicago and nearby amenities.

“This is the lifestyle that young professionals and 55+ aged residents are seeking. Without embracing these developments, Northwest Indiana will be missing out,” Foster-Bruns said. “That’s why we are convening stakeholders to have this vital conversation at Destination 2024. If we don’t align, our region will stay where we are and not reach our true potential.”

For more information, visit oneregionnwi.org/d2024.

