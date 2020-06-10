You are the owner of this article.
One Region embarks on CEO search as current leader transitions to family's business
One Region embarks on CEO search as current leader transitions to family's business

Eric Holcomb speaks to One Region

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, left, answers questions from One Region President & CEO Leah Konrady during a talk for business and community leaders last year. Konrady is leaving her role at One Region to become CEO of her family's business, Konrady Plastics.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

The One Region organization will get new leadership this summer as President and CEO Leah Konrady leaves to become CEO of her family’s company, Konrady Plastics, in Portage.

“I'm entering a new chapter, and I am eager to help my family’s company grow in the next phase of its development,” Konrady said in an announcement of the transition Tuesday.

Konrady joined One Region, a civic organization focused on growing population, attracting and retaining talent and increasing household income in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, in 2016. She established a complementary organization, the Northwest Indiana Regional Opportunities Council, in 2018.

Made up of business leaders, NIROC is focused on attracting investment to Northwest Indiana, particularly supporting development of walkable downtowns in conjunction with South Shore Line expansion projects, which One Region has advocated for in a series of community meetings and other events in recent years.

TOD tour highlights station-area opportunities

One Region's search for a new leader is being coordinated by Matt Wells, the director of external engagement and partnerships at PNW. He will work as an interim chief operating officer with Konrady and the One Region Board of Directors in the search for new leadership, and can be contacted via email at mwells@oneregionnwi.org.

One Region Chairwoman Violet Sistovaris, an executive vice president and the chief experience officer at NiSource, thanked PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon for the university’s contribution to the search for a replacement for Konrady, whose efforts Sistovaris commended.

Walkable downtowns are focus of One Region event

"During Leah's leadership at One Region and NIROC, we've made tremendous strides forward as an organization and as a region,” Sistovaris said. “We look forward to continuing our service to Northwest Indiana.”

During the last four years, One Region has hosted business and public sector leaders on trips to New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Denver to learn best practices — and what could’ve been done better — in redevelopment efforts there. Konrady has also led tours of Chicago suburbs for examples of transit-oriented development and has invited the mayors of Oklahoma City, Pittsburgh and Grand Rapids, as well as other business and planning experts, to the Region to share their experiences at One Region’s annual luncheon.

Konrady will be joining full-time a firm founded by her parents, Bernie and Sue Konrady, in Gary in 1981. She will run the company with her brother, Paul, who will be president and chief operating officer.

Konrady said she looks forward to the new role, but that her departure from One Region makes the transition “bittersweet.”

“I am committed to successfully transitioning One Region and NIROC to its next chapter," she said, "and I'm looking forward to supporting Northwest Indiana and the projects I'm passionate about through my role as a business leader."

