One Region embarks on CEO search as current leader transitions to family's business

"During Leah's leadership at One Region and NIROC, we've made tremendous strides forward as an organization and as a region,” Sistovaris said. “We look forward to continuing our service to Northwest Indiana.”

During the last four years, One Region has hosted business and public sector leaders on trips to New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Denver to learn best practices — and what could’ve been done better — in redevelopment efforts there. Konrady has also led tours of Chicago suburbs for examples of transit-oriented development and has invited the mayors of Oklahoma City, Pittsburgh and Grand Rapids, as well as other business and planning experts, to the Region to share their experiences at One Region’s annual luncheon.

Konrady will be joining full-time a firm founded by her parents, Bernie and Sue Konrady, in Gary in 1981. She will run the company with her brother, Paul, who will be president and chief operating officer.

Konrady said she looks forward to the new role, but that her departure from One Region makes the transition “bittersweet.”