One Region event to highlight opportunities of 'connectivity'
One Region event to highlight opportunities of 'connectivity'

Phil Burgess

Phil Burgess

One Region will host an expert on public policy, telecommunications and economic development for an online mid-day event Tuesday that will address "the unique opportunity for NWI to leverage its transit- and connectivity-oriented assets to build a prosperous regional economy."

Phil Burgess has been a professor of public policy and has advised governments and businesses in the United States and Australia, according to One Region. The Indiana native "was influential in shaping the economic development of the Mountain West during the energy-boom years and after."

The topic for Tuesday's event, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is "How leadership can leverage core assets — roadways and railways, runways and harbors, and high-speed broadband networks — to spur connectivity-oriented economic development in Northwest Indiana."

One Region said in its event invitation that the growth in those assets, along with educational and business institutions, present an opportunity to excel in the "new economy": "These resources — people, space, technology, knowledge institutions, digital connectivity, and capital — present an exceptional opportunity for a coalition of public, private and non-profit civic leaders to reshape and accelerate NWI's economic, social and cultural development."

Registration for the event is available at bit.ly/2ICc8XR.

For your information

One Region's virtual meeting featuring speaker Phil Burgess is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Register for the Zoom event online by visiting bit.ly/2ICc8XR.

