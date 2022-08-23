 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One Region luncheon to feature innovation author

One Region will welcome author Alexandre Lazarow as keynote speaker at its annual luncheon Oct. 13.

Lazarow is author of "Out-Innovate: How Global Entrepreneurs — from Delhi to Detroit — Are Rewriting the Rules of Silicon Valley."

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at Avalon Manor in Hobart. 

One Region said Lazarow "will share how connecting global entrepreneurs and ecosystems in Northern Indiana, Chicago and Milwaukee is an example of regions rewriting the rules of Silicon Valley."

For more information, visit oneregionnwi.org and find the luncheon page link under "Events."

