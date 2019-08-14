Creating walkable, vibrant communities will be the focus of this year's One Region luncheon, scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Hobart.
One Region President and CEO Leah Konrady will conduct a panel discussion on the topic, focused on the experiences of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The panelists include:
• Jeff Speck, a city planner and urban designer focused on creating walkable downtowns. The principal of Speck & Associates planning firm, Speck is former director of design at the National Endowment for the Arts and before that was town planner at DPZ & Co., the principal firm behind the New Urbanism movement. With Andres Duany and Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk, Speck is the co-author of "The Smart-Growth Manual" and "Suburban Nation” and is author of "Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time." Speck is currently leading a team developing a downtown plan for Hammond as the city prepares for commuter railroad expansion.
• George Heartwell, former mayor of Grand Rapids. During his 12-year tenure Grand Rapids was recognized by the United Nations as the country’s first Regional Center for Expertise in Education for Sustainable Development and by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as the nation’s most sustainable mid-sized city. Heartwell was recognized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors with its climate protection award and was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the State, Local and Tribal Leaders Task Force on Climate Resilience. He also represented U.S. mayors at the United Nations Framework Conference on Climate Change in Warsaw in 2013 and in Paris in 2015.
• Suzanne Schulz, city of Grand Rapids managing director of design, development and community engagement. Schulz works on policies related to land use, development, transportation, zoning, community engagement and project-related issues. She is involved in projects including "Vital Streets Plan and Design Guidelines," which was awarded American Planning Association’s 2018 Silver Transportation Planning Excellence Award, among others.
The One Region annual luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway. Register online in the Events section of www.oneregionnwi.org.