One Region names new president and CEO

She was most recently the No. 2 executive of West Lafayette-based Purdue Alumni Association, which has more than 6,000 members. Foster-Bruns, a Purdue University at West Lafayette graduate who earned her MBA at Purdue Northwest, also has held leadership roles at Purdue Northwest, in Porter County government, and corporate marketing. She is a graduate of Leadership Northwest Indiana, was named as one of the NWI Times’ “20 Under 40” and has been a Northwest Indiana Influential Women finalist.

“As the new president and CEO of One Region, I am excited to work with the board and members of NIROC, a vibrant and growing council of influential NWI C-suite executives, to relentlessly pursue solutions that will attract and retain talent and increase household income in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Northwest Indiana has tremendous potential, and I believe One Region can continue to serve as a change agent and convener of public and private sector leaders, partner organizations such as the RDA, NWI Forum, area chambers of commerce and regional higher education institutions to actively position the Region at the forefront of innovative, actionable change and growth strategies.”

One Region's membership grew nearly 50% in 2020. It's been working on numerous initiatives such as attracting talent, expanding vibrant downtowns and investing in emerging industries and transit-oriented development.