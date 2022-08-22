One Region to lead transit-oriented development bus tour

A group of 65 municipal leaders and others interested in ongoing projects to boost Northwest Indiana's transit and housing sectors plan to explore transit-oriented development on a One Region and Regional Development Authority bus trip to Chicago suburbs and Milwaukee.

During the Aug. 30-31 trip, attendees will explore "walkable vibrancy," according to One Region, and learn lessons from community leaders about how they overcame obstacles and revitalized their municipalities with high-density housing intended to appeal to young professionals.

“This housing tour provides opportunities for us to learn about what’s working and discuss innovative solutions to address our region’s talent and housing needs,” One Region President and CEO Marie Foster-Bruns said in a news release. “Our region is an example of how collaboration between key stakeholders, educational institutions, and the business community can generate results.”

The steering committee that planned the trip included RDA President and CEO Sherri Ziller, Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Ty Warner, Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, Michigan City City Councilwoman Angie Nelson Deuitch, Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors CEO Pete Novak, Hammond mayor's office Chief of Staff Phil Taillon, One Region Program Outreach Manager Sara Soneye and Foster-Bruns.

“Even though Northwest Indiana’s commuter rail expansion projects have only just broken ground, RDA and local communities are already managing substantial new investments that will take advantage of improved rail service and bring jobs and opportunities to the Region," Ziller said.

"I am grateful to my colleagues on the bus-trip steering committee for their commitment to supporting what the RDA, local communities, the State of Indiana, and the Federal Transit Administration started, and I look forward to collaborating on future innovative projects with them.”

Day 1 of the tours includes a discussion at Oak Park, Illinois, hosted by Horizon Bank. Village President Vicki Scaman and other village officials will discuss development agreements, the collaborative efforts of key stakeholders, and how obstacles were overcome. The tour will also stop in Glenview and in Wheeling for a presentation hosted by ATG Real Estate Development.

Day 2 of the tour includes a discussion hosted by First Financial Bank at the Brewhouse Inn & Suites, a redeveloped Pabst Blue Ribbon factory in Milwaukee. Leaders from throughout Milwaukee, including Que El-Amin, Ian Abston, David Crowley, and Rafael Garcia, will share their experiences in a panel discussion. The group will also tour a new development, Community Within the Corridor, a redeveloped Briggs and Stratton factory, and will visit the city of West Allis and learn about Kenosha’s Innovation Neighborhood.

Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO of Horizon Bank and chairman of the One Region Board of Directors, said the itinerary "places an emphasis on community, innovative solutions and economic development. One Region has a rich history of advocating for transformative projects like transit-oriented development, which is why this initiative continues to be part of our Propel strategic framework.”

“I would like to thank our members and board of directors for supporting the talent and TOD needs of our Northwest Indiana region,” said Foster-Bruns. “We hear you loud and clear. We must be entrepreneurial and innovative to solve the talent attraction and retention crunch.”