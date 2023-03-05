A Purdue University Northwest administrator is returning to the position of acting president and CEO of One Region.

Matt Wells, the associate vice chancellor for development and external engagement at PNW, returns to a role he filled from June 2020 to April 2021. He’s taking over leadership from Marie Foster-Bruns, who will become vice president for advancement at Valparaiso University.

Wells’ appointment, effective Monday, was announced by Thomas Keon, chairman of the One Region board of directors.

“The board is pleased to welcome Mr. Wells back as acting CEO following the departure of Marie Foster-Bruns,” said Keon, who is chancellor of PNW. “Matt’s past success as interim CEO gave the board confidence that he is particularly well-suited to lead One Region during this transitional period. The board is grateful for Marie’s leadership these past two years and wishes her much success in her new role.”

In addition to leading the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells increased membership and strengthened One Region’s financial position, according to Keon’s announcement.

Since then, Wells has served as an ex-officio board member and as its treasurer.

Wells will continue as PNW associate vice chancellor while filling the interim role at One Region over the next year, as One Region develops a new strategic direction.