One Trick Pony expects to open in downtown Lansing this summer

One Trick Pony Brewery plans to complete its long-awaited move to downtown Lansing this summer.

The craft brewery is now tucked away in an out-of-the-way industrial park at 17845-17851 Chappel Ave. It plans to open in summer 2021 in the former DeYoung & Sons Furniture at 3329 Ridge Road.

"What’ll we be? Inspired by a description from long ago, OTP will not be quite a bar, nor just a restaurant. The Pony will be a place where casual meets a 'sorta'-refined atmosphere," owner and head brewer Mark Kocol posted on social media.

One Trick Pony aims to be a casual gathering place for more refined palates downtown.

"Foodies and non-fussy eaters will experience an ever-rotating menu that tantalizes and challenges the taste buds," Kocol posted.

The brewery opened in 2012 and is known for beers like Storm Cat Red Ale, Spotted Saddle Pale Ale, Warlander Imperial IPA and its barrel-aged Cocoa Butter Kisses Imperial Stout. It plans to invest $500,000 into the historic storefront and will continue to brew beer at its current location until it can build an addition downtown that will let it do its brewing on-site.

