You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One Trick Pony to open brewpub in downtown Lansing
urgent

One Trick Pony to open brewpub in downtown Lansing

{{featured_button_text}}
One Trick Pony to open brewpub in downtown Lansing

Jonathon Hickey, assistant cellarman at One Trick Pony in Lansing, pours dry hops into a vat in this file photo from 2013.

 Joseph S. Pete

The craft brewery One Trick Pony in Lansing is moving from an out-of-the-way industrial park to downtown.

One Trick Pony, now located at 17845-17851 Chappel Ave., plans to take over the former DeYoung & Sons Furniture at 3329 Ridge Road, opening a much larger brewpub in a historic brick storefront right next to Jack's Sports Pub and Eatery. The expansion plan has been brewing for years.

"The range of emotions hitting us include excitement, nervousness, an enormous sense of humbleness and humility at the opportunity presented, thankfulness to everyone who has provided this joint character and atmosphere over the years, relief, and, oh, yeah: eager beyond belief to get started," owner Mark Kocol posted on social media. "The emotions, however, are also terribly sobered by the effects of coronavirus the last two months on us all, and especially the events going on in today’s society. Anger and division run deep in and among us, I get that, so this is bit a celebratory post — rather, this is a communal heads-up to our fans and regulars, and to folks at large, that we plan to bring a comfortable family atmosphere, outstanding food, and even more beer, to downtown Lansing and a place you can all brag about to your friends that 'I knew them way back when...'"

One Trick Pony was founded in 2012 and moved to a larger space in the industrial park after just two years, adding a stage and more tables as it expanded to 20 beers on tap. Named after an argument over whether it brewed more than just super-hoppy India Pale Ales, the craft brewery distributes beers like Storm Cat Red Ale, Spotted Saddle Pale Ale and Warlander Imperial IPA to bars and restaurants across Chicago.

It's also known for its special release of barrel-aged beers, including its Cocoa Butter Kisses Imperial Stout.

Kocol told town officials he plans to initially invest $500,000 into the historic storefront to open a restaurant and bar, with long term plans to add onto the building and move the entire brewing operation to Ridge Road. One Trick Pony will continue to brew beer at its current location until the addition is built downtown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Munster Ale Fest returns
Entertainment

Munster Ale Fest returns

Munster Ale Fest returns for a sixth year Saturday, bringing craft beers and hard ciders from across Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts