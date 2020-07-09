One Trick Pony to open brewpub in downtown Lansing

"The range of emotions hitting us include excitement, nervousness, an enormous sense of humbleness and humility at the opportunity presented, thankfulness to everyone who has provided this joint character and atmosphere over the years, relief, and, oh, yeah: eager beyond belief to get started," owner Mark Kocol posted on social media. "The emotions, however, are also terribly sobered by the effects of coronavirus the last two months on us all, and especially the events going on in today’s society. Anger and division run deep in and among us, I get that, so this is bit a celebratory post — rather, this is a communal heads-up to our fans and regulars, and to folks at large, that we plan to bring a comfortable family atmosphere, outstanding food, and even more beer, to downtown Lansing and a place you can all brag about to your friends that 'I knew them way back when...'"