Online career fair offers Region job opportunities

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Times of Northwest Indiana and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair through Oct. 25.

More than 330 companies from at least 20 states are participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. At least 12 employers from Northwest Indiana and Chicago are taking part in the event, including the Valparaiso Police Department, Modern Forge, LTF Eye Clinics and the Chicago Transit Authority.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of Northwest Indiana," Times Media Company Publisher Chris White said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the Region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

