Online conference will link business people in Gary and Lagos
Online conference will link business people in Gary and Lagos

Online conference will link business people in Gary and Lagos

Broadway Avenue is seen from above as it travels through Gary.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

An upcoming virtual conference aims to connect business people in Gary and Nigeria.

World Class Exchange LLC is hosting its first Repairing the Breach Virtual Business Summit from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20. It aims to patch up a sister city relationship that Gary and Lagos, Nigeria, established in 1991, as well as to reconnect African diaspora with Africa. 

"World Class Exchange LLC is working to use the wisdom of the past to help navigate and innovate a clearer future," organizers said in a news release. "During the 29 years of this agreement's existence, there was a breach in the relationship. CEO Derreka Rollins wants to repair that breach by providing a platform to reconnect business and culture."

Scheduled presenters at the summit include Danielle Lee, Lucille Rollins and Alexander "Kofi" Washington from Gary; Dr. Melida Harris-Barrow from Panama City, Panama; and Collins Nnabugwa, Ninilola Odesanya, Stephen Oguntoyinbo, Abiodun Sunday Hunt and S-clusive Entertainment from Nigeria.

Businesses will discuss their companies, products, services and next steps beyond the coronavirus pandemic. They will discuss subjects like economic development, trade and technology.

Breakout sessions for VIP attendees will cover cultural affairs such as African fashion, film and dance.

For more information or tickets, email exchange.worldclass@gmail.com or search for "Repairing the Breach Virtual Business Summit" on eventbrite.com.

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

